Tyson Campbell Injury: Closer to returning

Campbell (hamstring) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday.

Campbell's 21-day window to practice with the team before being added to the active roster has now opened. The Georgia product suffered the injury in the team's season opener against the Jaguars and has missed the mandatory four games. Although he could technically suit up Sunday in London against the Bears, John Shipley of SI.com reports that head coach Doug Pederson believes he's more likely to return in Week 7.