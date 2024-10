The Jaguars activated Campbell (hamstring) from injured reserve Saturday.

Campbell was placed on injured reserve after he injured his hamstring in Week 1 against the Dolphins. His 21-day practice window opened Oct. 9, and unless he suffers a setback during warmups, he should make his return Sunday against the Patriots. Campbell will reclaim his starting role at corner opposite Ronald Darby while Montaric Brown returns to a rotational role.