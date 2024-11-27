Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Tyson Campbell headshot

Tyson Campbell Injury: Opens week as limited participant

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 27, 2024 at 1:47pm

Campbell (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

The 24-year-old sustained a shoulder injury in the Jaguars' Week 11 loss to the Lions, and Wednesday's limited session suggests the team's Week 12 bye wasn't enough time to recover from the issue. Campbell's participation Thursday and Friday will likely provide the best indication of whether he can play Sunday, when the Jaguars host the Texans.

Tyson Campbell
Jacksonville Jaguars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now