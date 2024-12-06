Fantasy Football
Tyson Campbell headshot

Tyson Campbell Injury: Questionable for Week 14

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 6, 2024 at 3:04pm

Campbell (thigh) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Campbell injured his thigh during the Jaguars' Week 13 loss to the Texans. He was a DNP in Wednesday's practice, but he finished the week with consecutive limited practices and has a chance to play in Sunday's AFC South clash. If Campbell is unable to play Sunday, Montaric Brown would likely draw the start at outside corner opposite Ronald Darby.

Tyson Campbell
Jacksonville Jaguars
More Stats & News
