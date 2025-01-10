Tyson Campbell News: Misses five games in 2024

Campbell tallied 59 total tackles and six passes defended across 12 games in 2024.

Campbell served as Jacksonville's top cornerback when he was on the field this season, but he missed five games early in the year due to a hamstring injury. This appears to be a recurring issue for Campbell, as he's now been sidelined for 11 games over the past two seasons. The Georgia product underwhelmed over his 12 appearances in 2024, posting career lows in tackles and interceptions, as well as the second-lowest total for passes defended. Despite this, he's expected to remain the Jaguars' top outside corner in 2025, having signed a four-year, $76.5 million extension with the team in July of 2024.