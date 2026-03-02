Tytus Howard News: New RT for Cleveland
The Browns acquired Howard in a trade with the Texans on Monday in exchange for a fifth-round pick and signed him to a three-year, $63 million contract extension, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Howard provides Cleveland with long-term stability at the right tackle position with Jack Conklin (concussion) considered a likely cut candidate this offseason. A 2019 first-round pick, Howard has developed into an outstanding lineman in terms of pass protection, though the quality of his run blocking left something to be desired in 2025. Howard will turn 30 years old this offseason and is also capable of lining up at guard.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tytus Howard See More
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Monday Wild-Card Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips49 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Wild-Card Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips52 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 11 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips108 days ago
-
Injury Analysis
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Tetairoa McMillan Now Questionable115 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 10 Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips116 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tytus Howard See More