Tyus Bowser Injury: Won't play in Week 13

Bowser (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Packers, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The veteran linebacker was estimated as a non-participant throughout the Dolphins' week of practice, so it's no surprise he won't suit up for Thanksgiving Day's matchup in Green Bay. Quinton Bell will likely serve as the Dolphins' top backup edge rusher while Bowser is sidelined in Week 13.