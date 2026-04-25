Uar Bernard News: Drafted by Eagles

The Eagles selected Bernard in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 251st overall.

Bernard (6-foot-4, 306 pounds) put together an impressive workout performance at the International Player Pathway pro day, highlighted by a 4.69 40-yard dash and a 39-inch vertical. Though he has not played organized football at the collegiate level, Philadelphia is intrigued enough by the potential of his rare combination of size and athleticism to invest draft capital into Bernard's development. While Bernard looks set to begin his career working at defensive tackle, he could also test his hand at edge rusher or along the O-line.