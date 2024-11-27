Uchenna Nwosu Injury: Designated to return from IR

The Seahawks designated Nwosu (quadriceps) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Nwosu has been on injured reserve since Oct. 10 after suffering a significant quadriceps strain in Week 5 against the Giants. While he will return to practice this week, head coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that Nwosu is not expected to play this Sunday against the Jets. Nwosu will thus focus on being ready for the Seahawks' Week 14 contest against the Cardinals on Sunday, Dec. 8. Since signing a three-year, $45 million extension with the Seahawks in July of 2023, Nwosu has played in just seven regular-season games due to multiple injuries.