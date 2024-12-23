Uchenna Nwosu Injury: Estimated as limited Monday

Nwosu (wrist) was a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

The Seahawks played the Vikings on Sunday, so the team didn't actually hold a practice a day later. Nonetheless, the veteran linebacker popped up on the injury report with a wrist injury, which puts him at risk of missing this Thursday's outing against the Bears. The coming days when Seattle actually has practice should provide a better indication of his status for the TNF game.