Uchenna Nwosu headshot

Uchenna Nwosu Injury: Expected to practice this week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Nwosu (quadriceps) is expected to return to practice this week, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

The linebacker has been on injured reserve since suffering the injury in Seattle's Week 5 loss to the Giants. To open Nwosu's 21-day practice window, the Seahawks will need to designate him to return from IR. Even if that happens, Seattle coach Mike Macdonald does not expect him to be ready in time for Sunday's matchup with the Jets, per Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle.

Uchenna Nwosu
Seattle Seahawks
