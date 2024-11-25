Uchenna Nwosu Injury: Expected to practice this week

Nwosu (quadriceps) is expected to return to practice this week, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

The linebacker has been on injured reserve since suffering the injury in Seattle's Week 5 loss to the Giants. To open Nwosu's 21-day practice window, the Seahawks will need to designate him to return from IR. Even if that happens, Seattle coach Mike Macdonald does not expect him to be ready in time for Sunday's matchup with the Jets, per Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle.