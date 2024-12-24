Uchenna Nwosu Injury: Full participant in walkthrough

Nwosu (wrist) was listed as a full participant for Tuesday's walkthrough, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Nwosu has opened the week as a limited participant in Monday's walkthrough, but he upgraded to full participant Tuesday as he works through a wrist injury he likely picked up during the Seahawks' Week 16 loss to the Vikings. If Nwosu can log a full practice Wednesday, he would likely avoid an injury designation heading into Thursday's game against the Bears.