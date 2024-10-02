Uchenna Nwosu Injury: Limited at walkthrough

Nwosu (knee) was estimated to be a limited participant at the Seahawks' walkthrough Wednesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Nwosu has been sidelined for the first four games of the season with an MCL sprain that he suffered in late August and he'll look to officially participate at practice Thursday. If he's forced to miss the team's Week 5 matchup with the Giants, Derick Hall and Tyrice Knight would be candidates to see extra snaps at linebacker.