Uchenna Nwosu Injury: Limited Wednesday
Nwosu (quadriceps) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Nwosu's 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve opened Wednesday, and his limited participation was his first practice since suffering a quadriceps strain in Week 5 against the Giants. Nwosu will likely need to log multiple full practices before being reinstated off IR.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now