Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Uchenna Nwosu headshot

Uchenna Nwosu Injury: Logs full practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Nwosu (quadriceps) was a John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site in Wednesday's practice, John reports.

Nwosu was set to return from injured reserve for Week 13 against the Jets after logging a full practice Friday. However, the Seahawks opted to take the cautious route and kept him on IR for this past Sunday's game. Nwosu's full practice Wednesday indicates that the 2018 second-round pick is trending towards playing against the Cardinals on Sunday.

Uchenna Nwosu
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now