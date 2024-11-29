Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Uchenna Nwosu headshot

Uchenna Nwosu Injury: Not quite ready

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 29, 2024 at 11:33pm

Updating a previous report, Nwosu (quadriceps) will not return in Week 13 against the Jets, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

While Nwoso was a full participant in Friday's practice, he's not ready to return to game action just yet. The veteran does appear to be nearing his first game action since Week 5, and he'll now set his sights on a potential Week 14 return at Arizona.

Uchenna Nwosu
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now