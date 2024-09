Nwosu (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Monday's game against Detroit, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Nwosu has missed the first four games of the regular season due to an MCL sprain he suffered in late August. With Boye Mafe (knee) also ruled out for Monday's game, Derick Hall and Dre'Mont Jones will both see more snaps with the first-team defense.