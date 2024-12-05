Uchenna Nwosu News: Activated from IR

The Seahawks activated Nwosu (thigh) off injured reserve Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Nwosu missed the first four games of the regular season due to a knee injury he suffered in the Seahawks' preseason finale. He returned for Week 5 against the Giants, but his return was short-lived as he suffered a thigh injury that was serious enough to warrant a stint on IR. Nwosu has been able to log full practices as of late, and now that he's off IR, he's on track to play against the Cardinals on Sunday. Nwosu's last full season was in 2022, when he logged 67 tackles (42 solo), including 9.5 sacks, four pass defenses, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries across 17 regular-season games.