Uchenna Nwosu News: Comes back, makes tackle
Nwosu recorded one tackle in Sunday's 30-18 win over the Cardinals, his first action since Week 5.
The linebacker was activated off injured reserve Dec. 5 after missing seven games with a thigh injury. Nwosu also sat the first four games of the year with a knee issue. The seventh-year pro played on 20 snaps Sunday, the same amount that he saw in Week 5 against the Giants.
