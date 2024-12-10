Fantasy Football
Uchenna Nwosu headshot

Uchenna Nwosu News: Comes back, makes tackle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Nwosu recorded one tackle in Sunday's 30-18 win over the Cardinals, his first action since Week 5.

The linebacker was activated off injured reserve Dec. 5 after missing seven games with a thigh injury. Nwosu also sat the first four games of the year with a knee issue. The seventh-year pro played on 20 snaps Sunday, the same amount that he saw in Week 5 against the Giants.

Uchenna Nwosu
Seattle Seahawks
