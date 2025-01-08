Fantasy Football
Uchenna Nwosu headshot

Uchenna Nwosu News: Limited by injuries in 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Nwosu finished the 2024 season with 14 total tackles (eight solo), including 1.0 sacks, and a pass defensed across six games.

Nwosu was limited by injuries again in 2024, dealing with a knee issue, a thigh injury and a quadriceps injury throughout the year. His 14 total takedowns this season were a career low, while he went without a forced fumble for the first time since the 2020 campaign. The linebacker has appeared in just 12 games over the last two seasons and he'll enter the final year of his contract with the Seahawks in 2025.

Uchenna Nwosu
Seattle Seahawks
