Ugo Amadi

Ugo Amadi News: Continues to produce

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Amadi recorded nine total tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 35-14 win over the Browns.

Amadi has taken full advantage of his increased opportunities since Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) was traded to the Commanders on Nov. 5, tallying 18 total tackles, including three tackles for loss, across New Orleans' last two games. He appears to have secured the Saints' starting slot corner position and is expected to line up alongside Alontae Taylor and Kool-Aid McKinstry in the secondary as the season progresses.

Ugo Amadi
New Orleans Saints
