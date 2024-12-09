Fantasy Football
Ugo Amadi News: Tallies eight tackles vs. Big Blue

December 9, 2024

Amadi registered eight tackles (six solo) and two pass defenses in Sunday's 14-11 win over the Giants.

Amadi co-led the Saints in tackling Sunday with DeMario Davis. Amadi played sparingly in the first half of the regular season, but he's played at least 52 defensive snaps over his last four outings and has logged 34 tackles (26 solo) and four pass defenses over that span.

