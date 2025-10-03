Stout played 38 of 68 defensive snaps (55.9 percent) and finished with eight tackles (two solo) during Thursday's win, but he's come out of that contest a little worse for wear. Shanahan noted that Stout is not dealing with a high ankle sprain, so the rookie third-rounder isn't in immediate danger of missing the 49ers' Week 6 clash against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 12. Stout has logged 20 tackles (10 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two pass defenses through the first five regular-season games of his NFL career.