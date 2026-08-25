Upton Stout Injury: Nursing hip issue

Stout (hip) did not participate at the 49ers' training camp practice Tuesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Per Wagoner, coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that he expects Stout to be back at practice next week before the team goes to Australia for its regular-season debut against the Rams. For now, free-agent acquisition Jack Jones and Darrell Luter are candidates to take any reps in the secondary left on the table.