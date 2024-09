Van Jefferson: Healthy heading into Week 4

Jefferson (eye) isn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, Dale Lolley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Jefferson exited Sunday's 20-10 win over the Chargers due to an eye injury, but he has recovered and practiced without limitations Wednesday. Jefferson will look to build on his season stat line of three catches for 15 yards on five targets when the Steelers travel to Indianapolis on Sunday.