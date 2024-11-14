Fantasy Football
Van Jefferson Injury: Returns to limited practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Jefferson (quadricep) was limited at practice Thursday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Jefferson missed Wednesday's session, so his upgrade to limited participation a day later bodes well for his chances of being available Sunday against the Ravens. Through nine games this season, Jefferson has logged a 14/139/1 receiving line on 23 targets, a pace that limits the wideout's fantasy utility to deeper formats.

Van Jefferson
Pittsburgh Steelers
