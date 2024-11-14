Van Jefferson Injury: Returns to limited practice
Jefferson (quadricep) was limited at practice Thursday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Jefferson missed Wednesday's session, so his upgrade to limited participation a day later bodes well for his chances of being available Sunday against the Ravens. Through nine games this season, Jefferson has logged a 14/139/1 receiving line on 23 targets, a pace that limits the wideout's fantasy utility to deeper formats.
