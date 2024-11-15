Fantasy Football
Van Jefferson News: Cleared to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Jefferson (quadriceps) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Ravens, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

After missing practice Wednesday, Jefferson was limited Thursday and upgraded to full Friday. The veteran wideout hasn't been a fantasy factor all season and could start losing playing time to trade acquisition Mike Williams as soon as this week.

Van Jefferson
Pittsburgh Steelers
