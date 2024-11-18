Van Jefferson News: Fails to secure lone target

Jefferson was unable to secure his lone target during Sunday's 18-16 win over Baltimore.

Jefferson dealt with a quadriceps injury ahead of Sunday's Week 11 tilt, but he played through the issue against Baltimore. However, he was held without any yards from scrimmage for a second consecutive game. While the 2020 second-rounder has consistently seen the second-most offensive snaps of any Steelers receiver this season behind only George Pickens, Jefferson hasn't been a reliable fantasy contributor and could see his role decrease even more as Mike Williams adjusts to his new team.