Van Jefferson News: Finds end zone in win

Jefferson secured his lone target for a 10-yard touchdown during Sunday's 27-14 win over Cleveland.

The 28-year-old led Steelers wideouts in offensive snaps Sunday with George Pickens (hamstring) sidelined, but Jefferson failed to really capitalize on his playing time. The veteran WR's yardage total dropped in Week 14 after he racked up 82 receiving yards across the prior two games, but he at least reached the end zone for the first time since Week 7 on a 10-yard touchdown reception midway through the third quarter. While Jefferson has delivered decent production over the last three weeks, he's had a limited target share, securing just four of six targets during that time. He remains a shaky fantasy option.