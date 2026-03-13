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Van Jefferson News: Joining Commanders

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Jefferson (forearm) is signing with the Commanders, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Jefferson finished the 2025 regular season with the Titans on injured reserve due to a forearm injury, but he looks to have recovered. Prior to that injury, the six-year NFL veteran recorded 350 receiving yards in 16 games. Jefferson had 802 regular-season receiving yards back in 2021 with the Rams but hasn't topped 369 in any of his other five campaigns, which suggests he's likely ticketed for a depth role in Washington.

Van Jefferson
Washington Commanders
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