Van Jefferson News: Limited work in defeat

Jefferson secured two of three targets for 27 yards during Saturday's 34-17 loss to the Ravens.'

Even though the Steelers were without George Pickens (hamstring) for a third consecutive game Saturday, Jefferson was unable to make a significant impact. Head coach Mike Tomlin said Sunday that Pickens has a "real chance" to return to action against Kansas City on Wednesday, so Jefferson seems unlikely to have a sizable role in Week 17.