Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Van Jefferson headshot

Van Jefferson News: No catches in Week 17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 26, 2024

Jefferson failed to secure his lone target during Wednesday's 29-10 loss to Kansas City.

Jefferson has been inconsistent over the past few weeks, and he was held without any receiving yards for the second time in the last three games Wednesday. Now that George Pickens (hamstring) is back on the field, it seems unlikely that Jefferson will have a significant role in next week's regular-season finale against Cincinnati.

Van Jefferson
Pittsburgh Steelers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now