Jefferson failed to record a single target in Sunday's 32-13 win over the Raiders.

Jefferson was held without a target for the second time in 2024, despite playing 64 percent of the Steelers' offensive snaps Sunday. It's possible that a change at quarterback could benefit Jefferson with Russell Wilson preparing to start in Week 7. Nonetheless, the veteran wideout will be difficult to trust heading into a Week 7 matchup against the Jets.