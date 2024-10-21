Van Jefferson News: Reaches end zone in win

Jefferson secured two of three targets for 15 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 37-15 win over the Jets.

Jefferson wasn't targeted in last week's win over the Raiders, but he saw more work in Week 7 with Russell Wilson under center and reached the end zone for the first time this season. Jefferson has had multiple receptions in four of his first seven appearances of the season, but he's totaled just 77 receiving yards and a touchdown while securing 10 of 16 targets.