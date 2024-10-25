Vederian Lowe Injury: Chance to play Week 8

Lowe (ankle) was a limited practice participant Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Lowe suffered an ankle injury during the Patriots' Week 6 loss to the Texans, which kept him off the field for Week 7 against the Jaguars in London. The 2022 sixth-round pick opened the week as a DNP on Wednesday, but he followed that up with consecutive limited practices and has given himself a chance at returning from a one-game absence. If Lowe is unable to play Sunday, Demontrey Jacobs would be in line to make his second-straight start at left tackle and be tasked with protecting Drake Maye's blindside.