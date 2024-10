Coach Jerod Mayo said Monday that Lowe will have an MRI to evaluate the ankle injury he sustained during Sunday's game versus the Texans, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Lowe was knocked out of New England's contest in Week 6 after just 10 snaps, and now his team will have to hope his ankle issue doesn't keep him out even longer. 2022 Zachary Thomas is considered the next man up for the Patriots at tackle.