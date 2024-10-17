Fantasy Football
Vederian Lowe Injury: Won't play Week 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 17, 2024

Lowe (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Lowe suffered an ankle injury during the Patriots' Week 6 loss to the Texans. He underwent an MRI on his ankle Monday, and while the results of those tests haven't been announced, the injury is severe enough to keep him sidelined for Week 7. Mike Onwenu shifted from right guard to left tackle after Lowe left Sunday's game, and the former could remain at that spot or Zachary Thomas could draw the start.

Vederian Lowe
New England Patriots
