Vederian Lowe News: Heading to Bay Area

Lowe and the 49ers agreed to a two-year, $12 million contract Monday that includes $5.75 million guaranteed, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Lowe spent the majority of the 2025 season as a backup offensive lineman for the Patriots, though he started in four straight games from Week 13 to Week 17 due to the absence of Will Campbell (knee). Lowe will now head to San Francisco, where he's expected to serve as a backup option at offensive tackle behind Trent Williams and Colton McKivitz.