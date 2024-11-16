Fantasy Football
Velus Jones headshot

Velus Jones News: Elevated by Jags for Week 11

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 16, 2024 at 7:02pm

The Jaguars elevated Jones from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Jones started the regular season on the Bears' active roster, but outside of Week 1, he was a healthy scratch before being waived Oct. 25. The 2022 third-round pick signed with Jacksonville's practice squad four days later, and he'll likely make his Jaguars debut against the Lions on Sunday.

Velus Jones
Jacksonville Jaguars
