Velus Jones News: Hits inactive list for Week 16

Jones (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

After Carolina signed him off Jacksonville's practice squad last week, Jones made his Panthers debut in a 30-14 loss to the Cowboys. Jones played all four of his snaps on special teams in the loss, and he'll now head to the inactive list with top return man Raheem Blackshear having been cleared to return from a one-game absence.