Velus Jones News: Poached by Carolina
The Panthers are signing Jones off Jacksonville's practice squad Tuesday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Jones, who was waived by Chicago in late October, now gets a spot on Carolina's 53-man roster due to injuries to Jonathan Brooks (knee - ACL) and Raheem Blackshear (chest). The 2022 third-round pick will be competing for reserve backfield opportunities and work in the return game with his new team.
