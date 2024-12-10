Fantasy Football
Velus Jones headshot

Velus Jones News: Poached by Carolina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

The Panthers are signing Jones off Jacksonville's practice squad Tuesday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Jones, who was waived by Chicago in late October, now gets a spot on Carolina's 53-man roster due to injuries to Jonathan Brooks (knee - ACL) and Raheem Blackshear (chest). The 2022 third-round pick will be competing for reserve backfield opportunities and work in the return game with his new team.

Velus Jones
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
