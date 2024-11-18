Velus Jones News: Reverts to practice squad

Jones reverted to the Jaguars' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Jones was elevated to the Jaguars' active roster ahead of Sunday's loss to the Lions for the first time since joining Jacksonville's practice squad in late October. However, the 2022 third-round pick didn't play a single snap, despite being active. He's appeared in one game with the Bears this season, catching his only target for eight yards and carrying the ball twice for 11 yards.