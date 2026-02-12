Velus Jones headshot

Velus Jones News: Signs reserve/future deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2026 at 4:37pm

Jones signed a reserve/future contract with the Seahawks on Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

The running back was elevated to the active roster for Super Bowl LX, played 23 snaps on special teams and downed a punt on New England's two yard line. Jones appeared in three games for Seattle during the 2025 regular season, carrying the ball four times for 32 yards.

Velus Jones
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Velus Jones See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Velus Jones See More
Gameday Injuries: Conference Championship Games
NFL
Gameday Injuries: Conference Championship Games
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
18 days ago
Fantasy Football Start/Sit: NFL Conference Championship Games
NFL
Fantasy Football Start/Sit: NFL Conference Championship Games
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
20 days ago
Weekly Rankings: Week 21 Value Meter
NFL
Weekly Rankings: Week 21 Value Meter
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
21 days ago
Fantasy Football Rankings Conference Championship: Weekly Value Meter
NFL
Fantasy Football Rankings Conference Championship: Weekly Value Meter
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
23 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage from the Divisional Round
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage from the Divisional Round
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
24 days ago