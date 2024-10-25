Velus Jones News: Waived by Bears

Chicago waived Jones on Friday.

Jones played 16 snaps (four on offense, 12 on special teams) in Week 1 against the Titans, and he finished that contest with two carries for 11 yards and one catch for eight yards. He has been a healthy scratch across the Bears' last six games, however, and Chicago has opted to move on from the 2022 third-round pick. Assuming he clears waivers, Jones could stick around and sign with the Bears' practice squad or explore his options elsewhere.