Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ventrell Miller headshot

Ventrell Miller Injury: Questionable for Week 18

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 3, 2025 at 1:00pm

Miller (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Miller logged a week of limited practices and will look to return after missing last Sunday's win over the Titans. The fourth-round rookie linebacker has recorded 80 tackles (53 solo), three pass breakups and one forced fumble across 15 appearances, including nine starts, this season.

Ventrell Miller
Jacksonville Jaguars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now