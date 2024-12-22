Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ventrell Miller headshot

Ventrell Miller Injury: Won't return against Las Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Miller (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Raiders, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Miller suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter, and it appears serious enough for him to be sidelined for the rest of Sunday's game. Yasir Abdullah and Chad Muma should see more playing time at outside linebacker due to Miller's injury.

Ventrell Miller
Jacksonville Jaguars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now