Ventrell Miller News: Solid effort in loss

Miller recorded seven total tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 52-6 loss to the Lions.

The second-year linebacker from Florida was the Jaguars' third-leading tackler in Sunday's blowout loss, despite playing just 48 percent of the team's defensive snaps. Miller appears to be firmly behind both Foyesade Oluokun and Devin Lloyd in the Jaguars' linebacker corps; however, he's still expected to make plays when given the opportunity as the season progresses.