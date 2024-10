Miller recorded seven tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 30-27 loss versus the Packers.

In spite of the return of Foyesade Oluokun from a four-game absence in Week 8, Miller was still on the field for a healthy 41 snaps Sunday. He actually got more snaps than Devin Lloyd (37), which is the first time that's happened this season in a game both players were active for. The Jaguars will travel to face a run-heavy Philadelphia team in Week 9.