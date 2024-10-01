Ventrell Miller News: Thrives in extended opportunity

Miller tallied 11 tackles (eight solo), including one for loss, in Sunday's Week 4 defeat to Houston.

Miller paced the Jaguars in stops, exceeding the nine he totaled over the first three weeks of the campaign combined. The 25-year-old logged a season-high 84 percent of Jacksonville's defensive snaps due largely to the absence of Foyesade Oluokun (foot). Oluokun was placed on IR on Saturday, so Miller is likely to continue to work in a starting role for at least the next three weeks.