Vi Jones headshot

Vi Jones News: Productive in expanded role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Jones recorded five tackles (three solo) during Sunday's 28-13 win versus the Raiders.

With K.J. Britt (ankle) sidelined and J.J. Russell (hamstring) forced out of Sunday's contest early, Jones saw a significant share of his team's defensive snaps for his first time as a pro, and he posted a career-high tackle total. Whether he plays a similar number of snaps in Week 15 will probably depend on the availability of both Britt and Russell.

Vi Jones
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
