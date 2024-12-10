Vi Jones News: Productive in expanded role
Jones recorded five tackles (three solo) during Sunday's 28-13 win versus the Raiders.
With K.J. Britt (ankle) sidelined and J.J. Russell (hamstring) forced out of Sunday's contest early, Jones saw a significant share of his team's defensive snaps for his first time as a pro, and he posted a career-high tackle total. Whether he plays a similar number of snaps in Week 15 will probably depend on the availability of both Britt and Russell.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now